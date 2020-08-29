Aldermen set to discuss mask ordinance, sidewalk program and other items

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen are meeting on Tuesday for a full board meeting as well as several committee meetings. Here are a few of the things they’re set to discuss.

South End of Main Street Presentation

The Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission will be presenting a transit-oriented development plan for the along Elm Street between Granite Street and Queen City Avenue.

The plan seeks unlock $600 million in potential development with a series of infrastructure improvements, highlighted by an eventual commuter rail station.

Proposed Face Covering Ordinance

A proposed face covering ordinance will be introduced to the Committee on Administration and Information Systems, which would require people within Manchester over the age of nine to wear face coverings such as masks or face a $1,000 fine.

The proposal would require members of the public to wear face coverings in the following cirumstances

Inside a public or government building except when they can stand six feet away from others. Polling places are exempt.

Indoor amusement and social gatherings, as well as restaurants except when eating.

Common areas or communal spaces in residential or commercial complexes consisting of more than three units.

Those with medical exceptions are not subject to the fine.

If the measure passes, it will be laid over for another hearing.

50/50 Sidewalk Program

The Committee on Administration and Information Systems is releasing a program it says will help property owners get sidewalks in front of the property faster if they are included to add sidewalks.

Dubbed the “50/50 Curb and Sidewalk Program,” the initiative allows property owners seeking curb and sidewalk improvements to pay for half of the improvements and have the city pay for the other half and schedule the improvement rather than waiting until funding becomes available for the improvement at an undetermined date.

The program is open to residential properties with three or fewer dwelling units and commercial properties, however commercial properties are subject to a $25,000 maximum share from the city and potential oversight from the Planning Board or Zoning Board of Appeals. The sidewalks and curbs also cannot be placed on non-public roads.