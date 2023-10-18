Aldermen revisit homeless privacy discussion

MANCHESTER, N.H. – After complaints arose regarding the personal information of guests at the Beech Street shelter, members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen revisited the topic during Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

Although not on the agenda, Ward 8 Alderman Ed Sapienza brought the matter forward during the meeting’s new business section, asking Manchester Director of Homeless Initiatives Adrienne Beloin questions regarding the balance between individual privacy and ensuring users of the shelter are working to rehabilitate their lives.

Beloin indicated that the city does collect personal information as a requirement for staying at the Beech Street Shelter, but there are confidentiality oaths that must be followed for homeless shelter operators comparable to those taken by medical professionals. These professional standards prohibit sharing of some types of private information with anyone, even elected officials, and it was later noted that this is common practice in other parts of city government such as some services within the Health Department.

Beloin also added that while certain information cannot be shared, other broader forms of information not divulging information that would reveal identities can be shared and she is developing those metrics to share with the Aldermen as the relatively new shelter becomes more established.

Beloin also said that Beech Street is considered a “low barrier” shelter, with fewer guidelines for entry and more accommodations than the privately-run Families in Transition Shelter on Manchester Street.

Alderman At-Large Joseph Kelly Levasseur expressed frustration at this response, stating that it is the role of the Aldermen to hold city employees accountable to members of the public and without access to information about the guests of the shelter, that role would be hindered.

He added that the opinion of the City Solicitor’s office that revealing such information would violate the New Hampshire State Constitution’s Right to Privacy was too broad, and indicated that using that logic it would be inappropriate for the government to reveal the salaries of city employees of names of voters on checklists.

Levasseur also added that information was needed to determine whether the city should continue to extend the lease of the shelter as well as discover if certain individuals who are able to obtain housing on their own were manipulating the system, taking up space that could be used for those truly in need. He also expressed concern relating to public comment earlier in the meeting from a homeless individual that said there were no rules or guidelines being enforced at the shelter.

Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long and Ward 10 Alderman Bill Barry also expressed frustration. Long asked why information was not available given that information had been provided for homeless individuals in other situations. Barry said he was not looking for any information other length of stay.

“Shelters should be temporary, if they’re permanent, then we lose,” said Barry.

Beloin agreed with this assessment and said she would work to provide information to the Aldermen that meets their oversight needs without violating privacy protocols.

While most comments were voicing frustration with what was perceived as a lack of transparency, others on the board thanked Beloin for her professionalism and agreed with the city solicitor’s office regarding privacy.

“We are not entitled to those names, we should never have that information,” said Alderman At-Large June Trisciani.

Beloin indicated that she would return at a future meeting with additional details on how the shelter acquires and analyzes data as well as more details on ethical standards shared among the country’s homeless shelters.