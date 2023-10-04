Aldermen reconsider proposed garbage pickup ordinance

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A motion to reconsider a proposed garbage pickup ordinance change was approved unanimously by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) on Tuesday night after concerns from numerous Manchester residents.

A proposed ordinance amendment change received initial approval from the BMA on Sept. 5 and was to be referred by the BMA Committee on Accounts, Enrollment and Revenue Administration for a second hearing. That ordinance if it had become law, would have stopped Department of Public Works garbage pickup for buildings with five or more apartments as of Dec. 1

Landlords received letters of the possible change in late September, leading to the motion from Alderman At-Large Joseph Kelly Levasseur, who asked for further research on the measure and another public hearing.

Approximately 50 residents spoke during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, most of whom expressed concerns. Almost all of those who spoke believed that the requirement for those buildings to get private garbage pickup would lead to higher rents, with many tenants already on the verge of losing their homes due to high rents. Other residents expressed concerns over the impact on parking in the city’s downtown area for tenants with the need for dumpsters that would arise with this new requirement for private garbage pickup services. There were also concerns that the ordinance was unfair given that it would largely target underprivileged residents in the city’s downtown area while residents in less densely occupied parts of the city would not be affected. Several people also said that they were willing to pay higher taxes to keep city garbage pickup services and asked if their property taxes would be reduced if the city provided fewer services.

Ward 4 Alderman Christine Fajardo apologized for her misunderstanding of the proposal as it was provided to her as a member of the BMA’s Special Committee on Solid Waste. That committee heard the initiative on July 11 before it went to the BMA Committee on Bills on Second Reading for legal review on July 31, and the BMA Committee on Accounts, Enrollment and Revenue Administration on Sept. 5 before it went to the full board, but for the sake of requesting a presentation from the City Clerk.

Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long agreed that additional discussion on the proposal was needed, but also noted that some areas of the city such as his neighborhood, have voluntarily stopped city trash pickup and do not expect lower taxes despite the reduced city services. He also said that from his discussions with landlords, rises in rental rates largely came from an increase in market demand rather than changes in property valuations and the subsequent property tax changes. This comment drew boos from the crowd, leading Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to gavel the meeting back into order.

No timeline was given on when further review of the ordinance and/or a public hearing would occur on the ordinance.