Aldermen pass school budget without expenditure cap override

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget is set and two attempts to override the expenditure cap have failed.

On Tuesday night, the Manchester Board of Aldermen passed a series of resolutions for the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, highlighted by $183,052,004 for the Manchester School District and $163,042,499 for the budgets of the city’s nearly two dozen other departments.

A motion was made by Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh to accept $3.5 million of the $7.5 million in State Adequate Education Aid sent by the state for the School District.

Mayor Joyce Craig already placed $4 million of the $7.5 million into her proposed budget, but could not add the other $3.5 million without going over the expenditure cap within Section 6.15 of the City Charter, half of what is better known as the city tax cap. That cap is based on a three-year average of the Consumer Price Index, which for the upcoming fiscal year would have allowed for growth of 2.1 percent.

Supporters of the motion argued that if the money was not taken, legislators in Concord would give Manchester less money in the future, assuming that any money given above the tax cap would not be used for its assigned purposes.

Opponents of the motion referenced economic hardships already faced by taxpayers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as economic uncertainty that may linger in upcoming months thanks to the pandemic, stating that Manchester taxpayers would have potentially make up the gap for the new larger budget in future years if the state did not continue to provide the same level of support.

The motion needed 10 votes to pass got only got seven in support coming from Cavanaugh, Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart, Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long, Ward 5 Alderman Anthony Sapienza, Ward 10 Alderman Bill Barry, Ward 11 Alderman Normand Gamache, and At-Large Alderman Dan O’Neil.

The seven votes in opposition came from Ward 4 Alderman Jim Roy, Ward 6 Alderman Elizabeth Moreau, Ward 7 Alderman Ross Terrio, Ward 8 Alderman Michael Porter, Ward 9 Alderman Barbara Shaw, Ward 12 Alderman Keith Hirschmann and At-Large Alderman Joseph Kelly Levasseur.

The $3.5 million will now go toward reducing the city’s tax rate.

Sapienza followed the first motion by noting that the school district is receiving $1.29 million less in property tax appropriations for Fiscal Year 2021 while the city is receiving approximately $2 million more. Sapienza moved to restore this $1.29 million to the school budget above the mayor’s $183 million figure.

Since the mayor’s amount was right at the expenditure cap, Sapienza’s motion also needed 10 votes, but it got nine, with Porter and Shaw changing sides and the other Aldermen repeating their initial votes.

The mayor’s $183 million school budget passed 12-2, with Barry and Sapienza opposing.

Hirschmann made a motion pass the city budget with an addition of approximately $153,000 to the city budget to fill two vacancies in the police department: an administrative assistant that serves the city’s approximately 50 detectives and a second animal control officer.

Supporters of the motion noted the need for these positions as well as the relatively small amount compared to the overall city budget while opponents noted the citywide government hiring freeze put in place after the beginning of the pandemic and that it would be inappropriate if one department was given special treatment. Opponents of the motion added that the police were actually receiving $2.2 million more overall compared to Fiscal Year 2020.

Here, the vote tied 7-7 with Roy, Moreau, Terrio, Porter, Shaw, Hirschmann and Levasseur in support. Mayor Craig cast her tie-breaking vote with a no, citing that 28 vacancies in 10 departments were in place to save money during the pandemic and the economic development committee remains without any salaried employees due to that freeze.

The mayor’s original budget was passed, again with her tie-breaking vote after another 7-7 deadlock. All of the “yes” votes on Hirschmann’s motions voted “no” here except for Shaw and vice versa, except for Sapienza who voted no on both measures.

The mayor’s reaction to the night was mixed.

“The FY21 budget that was approved tonight takes into consideration the financial constraints so many of us are facing,” she said in a statement. “And while I’m pleased we were able to pass a budget tonight, I am disappointed some Aldermen did not allocate the state funds earmarked for the Manchester School District.”

As one of the last acts before his upcoming retirement, Manchester Finance Director William Sanders released the final Fiscal Year 2020 General Fund expenditure and revenue forecast, predicting a final operating surplus of $1,682,300 when the fiscal year ends later this month.

Mayor Joyce Craig issued the following statement following Tuesday night’s meeting: