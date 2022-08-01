Aldermen meet Tues., Planning Board to hear cases for congregate housing, accessory dwelling and signage

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board met on Thursday, July 21. The following cases were reviewed and approved. If you missed the meeting or would like more information, the meeting is available to watch on-demand.

CU2022-009 & SP2022-006: 25 Lowell Street, Ward 3. Board has requested that the commercial area on the first floor be expanded as part of the approval.

PDSP2021-003: 1824 Front Street, Ward 12.

CU2022-021: 655 Coolidge Ave, Ward 11.

S2022-004: 39 Tougas Ave, Ward 6.

CU2022-018 & SP2022-011: 351 Chestnut St, Ward 3.

CU2022-019 & SP2022-012: Southeast Corner of Chestnut & Merrimack Streets, Ward 3.

BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen and committees will meet on Tuesday, August 2. Click on the links below to review agenda and related documents.

PLANNING BOARD

PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will hold its next public hearing on Thursday, August 4 at 6 p.m. This meeting will available to watch on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The full Agenda and Project Applications are available on-line for each of the projects below. If you are not able to attend a public hearing and would like to comment on a project, you may send an email to planningboard@manchesternh.gov.

S2022-006: 141 and 149 Huntress Street, Residential Two-Family Zoning District, Ward 10

Applicant submitted a subdivision application for a lot line adjustment concerning existing encroachments and resulting in no new buildable lots of record.

SP2022-014: 607 Chestnut Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 3

Applicant submitted a change of use site plan application to revise the interior of the existing Goodwin Funeral Home to a 15-bedroom congregate housing facility.

CU2022-022: 240 Pinecrest Road, Residential One-Family Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 1

Applicant submitted a conditional use permit application to construct a 1,196 SF Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) on the second floor of a proposed three-stall garage attached to an existing single-family dwelling.

S2020-008: Dunbar Street and Sundial Avenue, Redevelopment Zoning District, Ward 9

Applicant requests an additional one-year extension of conditional approval originally granted by the Planning Board on August 20, 2020, to construct a 160-unit multi-family building, with associated site improvements.

SP2019-016: 409 Elm Street, Central Business and Arena Overlay Zoning Districts, Ward 3

Applicant requests a review of building signage and lighting per the original conditions of site plan approval.

LIMITED BUSINESS HEARING

The following cases will be decided during the Limited Business Hearing: