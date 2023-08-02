Aldermen hear presentation on current state of homeless initiatives and future goals, needs

MANCHESTER, NH – The city’s Director of Homeless Initiatives returned to the Board of Aldermen Tuesday with a presentation outlining accomplishments so far in the city’s quest to move people from homelessness.

Director Adrienne Beloin also made the case again for creating a new Department of Housing Stability to more effectively meet the current and future needs of the city “with a laser focus,” a proposal that was tabled in May by the board.

A standalone department would function as a hub-and-spoke model said Beloin, to reduce homelessness and increase housing stability by way of a city-wide coordinated response with capacity to create more access to sustainable housing and provide local and statewide leadership on the critical issue of housing.

During her presentation, Beloin provided the board with some relevant statistics including current median gross rent for a two-bedroom apartment ($1,764 per month) what the annual increase in rent has been statewide (11.4%) and what the current vacancy rate is (.06%).

“New Hampshire is short 23,670 units, and we’ll need to create 60,000 units of housing by 2030,” Beloin said.

She also shared the current estimate of homeless individuals in the city based on the most recent Point in Time count, about 530 – including 236 sheltered, and between 120-140 unsheltered, as well as about 180 who are part of a family group.

Beloin’s progress report included what the city’s homeless initiatives services have accomplished to date, including:

Services to 310 homeless individuals

Connecting 274 homeless participants to various services including treatment, housing navigation, benefits, and vital document support that removed housing barriers

27 individuals transition out out of homelessness

She also noted that through the city’s contract with Gatehouse – which was recently renewed through March of 2024 – 60 homeless men and women were assisted off the streets and into detox. About half of those remained in treatment, and five have transitioned out of homelessness.

Following the presentation, Beloin fielded questions from the board. Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long questioned how creating a department would change the work that she’s already doing.

She noted that it was a goal of the city to expand Homeless Initiatives into a department prior to her coming on board.

“I want to be most effective I can be in the goals that I’ve put forward and in order to be the most effective I need access to the board and the mayor and be at the top of discussions with other department heads,” Beloin said, adding it would significantly increase her impact in doing her job.

Alderman At-Large Joe Levasseur said he expected to hear more about what’s happening at the Beech Street shelter during Beloin’s presentation.

In response to that, Beloin said that the expansion of services at the 40-bed Beech Street emergency shelter is underway and should be tentatively ready for a Sept. 1 opening. At that time they will be able to shift from emergency operations to connecting with the coordinated statewide Homeless Management Information System.

“So when we register people at the engagement center and staff connects them with assessments they did on the Homeless Management coordinated entry list, they can be matched by priority to a housing opportunity, and it can be anywhere in the state,” Beloin said.

The resources available through the engagement center will create more permanency in terms of recording information and data for each homeless person who accesses services, and also for tracking outcomes.

Beloin received pushback from Levasseur as well as Ward 6 Alderman Crissy Kantor regarding lack of return on the city’s $1.4 million investment in the Beech Street location, both of them suggesting that for that kind of money there should be more than 40 beds.

“We’re in crisis mode and I think it’s really important for us to be responsible with how we spend other people’s money,” Cantor said.

At-Large Alderman June Trisciani interjected that part of the investment in that location is for expanded winter shelter services.

“For the first time in a long time we have a plan for winter sheltering, and the day shelter is part of that $1.4 million as well, so that money is actually going into the community and solving a problem. And I believe that we are already partnering with many non-profits to make this work,” Trisciani said.

A copy of Beloin’s presentation as included in the information packet is below.