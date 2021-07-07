Aldermen give first approval to American Rescue Plan funds

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) provided preliminary approval for proposed recommendations on $43.2 million received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Just over $21 million of that funding will be placed within the Fiscal Year 2021 Community Improvement Plan (CIP) Budget over 23 different items that were discussed on Tuesday night.

Although members of the BMA expressed concern that the proposal was not sent through the BMA’s Committee on Community Improvement as is the case with most CIP proposals, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig noted that the items within the overall proposal supplement each other.

Craig also noted that the entire board should oversee a proposal this large initially and that sending CIP projects to Community Improvement was not a requirement.

“This is a unique opportunity for the city of Manchester,” said Craig.

The mayor also noted several times that this funding must be spent no later than September 2024, creating a time-sensitive nature to the funding since many of the items will take several months to plan and implement.

Other supporters of the proposal agreed that it would significantly help the city in various areas ranging from helping to extend the live of the city’s ACERT program to battling food deserts on the city’s West Side.

Alderman Barbara Shaw (Ward 9) agreed, stating that the funds would impact the city for the better one way or another and it needed to be used as soon as possible, adding that additional deliberation would not be useful.

“We need to trust that moving forward with this is good for the city,” she said. “We need to look at this collectively tonight, or otherwise we’ll be having breakfast here in the morning”

However, several members of the board disagreed with Craig’s sense of urgency, hoping for a more in-depth look at each item in the proposal given its magnitude.

Alderman Joseph Kelly Levasseur (At-Large) also expressed concern over a proposal to add 13 community health workers. Specifically, Levasseur noted that the community health workers, who would relieve the workload of police officers, teachers and other community employees whose skills may not fit needed situations, would add additional stress to emergency dispatchers.

Levasseur also questioned those who would take the word of department heads without question, stating that it was the job of elected officials to provide an oversight role.

Alderman Pat Long (Ward 3) also expressed disappointment that no funding was provided in the proposals for outdoor housing of homeless individuals. Long and Craig disagreed over whether this would even be allowed under the federal guidelines for the funding, with Craig going on to say that she disagrees with the concept of providing outdoor shelter for the city’s homeless when indoor shelter is available.

Over nearly two hours of discussion, there was other points of concern, even from supporters such as Alderman Dan O’Neil (At-Large), who hoped that data-driven decisions could be made to tweak the items in the proposal as needed, citing efforts in San Antonio where directed resources provided a more effective impact.

The proposal was approved on a voice vote and will be deliberated upon again in another hearing in the next few weeks.

A full copy of the proposals can be found below.