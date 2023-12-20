Aldermen give final approval to agreements with 5 school unions

MANCHESTER, NH – The Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday gave final approval for tentative agreements on new contracts with five unions representing Manchester School District employees, including teachers, principals, paraprofessionals, directors and coordinators, and administrative support staff.

The agreements, which were previously ratified by the Board of School Committee and unions, will take effect on July 1, 2024. Manchester School District Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel Gillis said that having these new contracts in place puts the District in a strong position heading into the new year.

“These agreements will play a key role in recruitment and retention of the best staff for our schools as we head into the hiring season,” Gillis said. “Our staff are a critical resource, and having settled contracts sends a clear message that we value them and understand how important they are. I offer my sincere thanks to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for supporting these agreements tonight.”

“The Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s vote to approve the five collective bargaining agreements for educators in the Manchester School District will have a lasting impact on our community,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. “These contracts will ensure the District is able to support and retain our exceptional existing staff and attract the best new educators for years to come. I applaud the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, leaders at the Manchester School District and all those whose work continues to send a strong message that Manchester will always support our educators, students and their families.”

The District began negotiations with all five of the unions this fall, with all existing contracts set to expire on June 30, 2024. The unions that have reached tentative agreements with the District include: