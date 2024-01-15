Aldermen getting details on Fisher Cats sale this week

Sunday, January 14, 2024 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Sunday, January 14, 2024 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

File Photo/New Hampshire Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH  – The Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BoMA) on Jan. 16 will meet with a New Hampshire Fisher Cats Legal Counsel Robert Miller to discuss the sale of the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings, also known as DBH.

DBH announced that they would seek to purchase the Fisher Cats in December, making them one of over two dozen Minor League Baseball clubs they operate across North America.

As owners of the Fisher Cats’ home, Delta Dental Stadium, the City of Manchester has the right to oversight over transfers of the Fisher Cats, legally known as NH Triple Play LLC. In the initial operations agreement for NH Triple Play LLC, originally called 6 to 4 to 3 LLC in 2005, any prospective purchasers must show to the city that they can honor the existing financial obligations of the team and meet all Major League Baseball requirements to maintain the team’s player development contracts.

The proposed purchase has received approval from the Governing Board of Major League Baseball’s Professional Development Leagues organization, formerly known as Minor League Baseball.

“We are confident that Diamond Baseball Holdings will be a great steward for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and a wonderful partner for the City going forward,” said Miller in a letter to the Aldermen this week.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m., with Aldermanic committee meetings beginning earlier in the evening.

 

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts