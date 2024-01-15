Aldermen getting details on Fisher Cats sale this week

MANCHESTER, NH – The Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BoMA) on Jan. 16 will meet with a New Hampshire Fisher Cats Legal Counsel Robert Miller to discuss the sale of the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings, also known as DBH.

DBH announced that they would seek to purchase the Fisher Cats in December, making them one of over two dozen Minor League Baseball clubs they operate across North America.

As owners of the Fisher Cats’ home, Delta Dental Stadium, the City of Manchester has the right to oversight over transfers of the Fisher Cats, legally known as NH Triple Play LLC. In the initial operations agreement for NH Triple Play LLC, originally called 6 to 4 to 3 LLC in 2005, any prospective purchasers must show to the city that they can honor the existing financial obligations of the team and meet all Major League Baseball requirements to maintain the team’s player development contracts.

The proposed purchase has received approval from the Governing Board of Major League Baseball’s Professional Development Leagues organization, formerly known as Minor League Baseball.

“We are confident that Diamond Baseball Holdings will be a great steward for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and a wonderful partner for the City going forward,” said Miller in a letter to the Aldermen this week.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m., with Aldermanic committee meetings beginning earlier in the evening.