Aldermen get good news from solid waste update

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen Special Committee on Solid Waste Activities received a positive report on several items that could save the city money and provide better service for residents.

Manchester Department of Public Works (DPW) Solid Waste and Environmental Programs Manager Chaz Newton began the list of positive news for the special committee with a pilot program on new trash receptacles on Elm Street.

After a study in November showed 85 percent of open concrete trash receptacles are less than 50 percent full during the three pickup days in the area. The lack of full bins plus the difficulty emptying the heavy concrete receptacles and the lack of lids that create “garbage juice” after precipitation enters the bins, the DPW began replacing the concrete receptacles with two new styles of bins.

The first are called Glasdon bins, a smaller semi-closed top receptacle used in other parts of the city. In January, DPW also began using a new solar-powered trash receptacle called the “Big Belly.” The Big Belly uses the solar power to compact trash, making removal more efficient.

Since it was first installed near City Hall on January 17 and later moved near Ben and Jerry’s due to the higher waste disposal usage in that area, DPW has found the Big Belly full only three times. Given previous data, Newton said that the concrete open receptacles would have been full 72 times during that same time frame.

The city has the option to purchase the Big Belly on April 16. New Big Belly receptacles cost $5,000 according to Newton, but he noted that this one would likely cost less since it is used.

While the new styles of receptacles and increased automated pickup efforts have created increased efficiency, Newton also told the special committee that DPW Solid Waste Program has saved almost $230,000 in workers’ compensation claims from 2018 to 2021 and also provided news about a new textile recycling program and an arbitration decision against Waste Management that will save the city approximately $2 million from now until Fiscal Year 2026 on curbside waste pickup and transfer station costs.

While Special Committee Chairman and Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart said that there may be a bit of a shock to city residents after rates change in Fiscal Year 2026, he saw it as a win in the short term and noted that it’s too soon to tell what things may impact rates in the future.

The new textile recycling service utilizes a partnership with two companies: WasteZero and Helpsy. Newton said that six percent, or 2,730 tons, of Manchester’s solid waste each year is textiles such as clothing, bedding and stuffed animals.

Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh asked why the new textile recycling service isn’t costing the city money, with Newton replying that two groups work with various municipalities and resell the recyclable items at scale, something that can be difficult for individual municipalities given the limited number of facilities that can process textile recycling.

The textile recycling service is expected to begin at the end of April.