Aldermen extend city contract with Gatehouse

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved $200,000 from opioid abatement funds to extend the city’s homeless detox contract with Gatehouse.

The original contract was designed to last one year, with Gatehouse helping 60 homeless individuals in Manchester dealing with substance abuse, however the 60 individuals were found and helped within three months.

Under the new agreement, the existing contract will be extended to the originally planned end date of March 31, 2024 with no mention of a cap on individuals seeking treatment. No additional cost would be needed for any individuals eligible for in-state treatment, with the $200,000 going toward those requiring out-of-state treatment at the Sunrise Detox facility in Millbury, Mass.

Under the amended agreement, the city will pay $550 per day for up to seven days for each individual until that funding is expended. Those suffering from substance abuse not related to opioid addiction would not be eligible for support under the plan. Aldermen amended the funding mechanism of the $200,000 as originally $100,000 was supposed to come from the city’s contingency fund and $100,000 was supposed to come from the opioid abatement funds.

After initial concerns about data reporting surrounding the initiative, aldermen have widely supportive of Gatehouse’s efforts.