Aldermen create new Housing Stability Department, extend Beech Street shelter closing date

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) approved a two-month extension to the closing date of the temporary emergency shelter on Beech Street, putting the current closure date on June 30. The BMA also approved the creation of a new department that will oversee the shelter to be known as the Department of Housing Stability, originally intended to be known as the Department of Homeless Initiatives.

Manchester Director of Housing Initiatives Adrienne Beloin proposed the extension after concerns that numbers of unhoused individuals returning to the streets would climb once the temporary closed given hotel closings and warming weather.

Beloin said the added time for the temporary shelter would allow many of the regular occupants at the Beech Street temporary shelter to further stabilize their lives, which could help them obtain increased housing security in the long run. She also added that the added time would help provide time to find a more permanent space, which she referred to as an “engagement center.”

According to Manchester Fire Department Chief Ryan Cashin, the temporary shelter currently costs the city $66,195 per month.

That proposed permanent facility, which she said would be comparable to the daytime shelters she has run in Boston in the past, would build upon the techniques used on Beech Street to build trust between the city’s homeless population and volunteers as well as help unhoused people regain a sense of normalcy in their lives with things that provide comfort like showers and the ability to receive mail.

Alderman At-Large Joseph Kelly Levasseur opposed the concept of expanding the life span of the Beech Street shelter, believing that it would become a magnet for homeless individuals elsewhere in the state and that providing comforts would also not incentivize homeless individuals from leaving the shelter. Beloin in turn repeated the effectiveness of creating support networks through engagement, with allowing dignity through comfort items helping to build those networks.

Levasseur also criticized littering nearby the shelter at the former Police Department Station on Chestnut Street, and felt that the approach by Gatehouse’s Amanda Robichaud would be more effective than Beloin’s engagement center plan.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig agreed that the littering was unacceptable, but challenged Levasseur’s comparison between Robichaud’s efforts and Beloin’s, noting that Robichaud is focused on substance abuse and not all homeless people suffer from substance abuse and even then, they cannot be forced into detox programs.

Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long supported the idea of extending the closure date on Beech Street, but challenged Beloin regarding comfort, stating that he saw people improve their lives only when they were uncomfortable and spurred to change. Beloin replied that within the past ten years that philosophy has changed and research has shown that building connections and trust is a more effective approach in solving the problem of homelessness.

Ward 10 Alderman Bill Barry supported efforts to support the homeless population, but also questioned the idea of comforts, fearing it may be detrimental to homeless people moving into a more permanent solution, with Beloin stating that information came national initiatives designed to end homelessness. Barry also asked if Alcoholics Anonymous was currently engaging with the Beech Street Shelter and Beloin believed that they were, noting that there are multiple paths to housing stability, with Alcoholics Anonymous and other groups helping people along those paths.

Beloin also responded to comments from Barry earlier in the evening criticizing a lack of updates to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during the first four months of her tenure by stating the beginning of her time in Manchester was hectic and she would increase her efforts to provide communication, stating that she had also been at many Aldermanic meetings to date and was happy to answer questions.

Beloin received praise from Craig, Ward 12 Alderman Erin George-Kelly and Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh for providing comprehensive strategies in dealing with the city’s homelessness crisis.

Both the vote for the shelter extension and the department creation were by voice vote and were not unanimous.