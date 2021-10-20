Aldermen approve higher property tax exemptions for elderly, blind and disabled

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved new property tax exemption rates for the city’s blind and elderly population to keep pace with recent assessed property value changes.

Property tax exemptions for residents aged 65-74 and the disabled will climb from $109,500 to $156,000. Blind residents will also receive a $156,000 exemption, up from $135,000. Residents aged 75-79 and over 80 will receive exemptions of $210,000 and $280,000 respectively.

The changes will take effect for the final tax bill this year.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, Manchester already had the largest property tax exemption for blind residents, while Portsmouth had the largest exemption for residents aged 65-74 and the disabled ($235,000) while Newington had the largest exemption for those aged 75-79 ($300,000) and Windham had the largest exemption for those over for 80 ($600,000).

More information on how to apply for property tax exemptions can be found on the City of Manchester’s website.