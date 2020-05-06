Aldermen approve contract for teachers, school directors/coordinators

MANCHESTER, N.H. – With votes mirroring those cast during the first hearing two weeks ago, the Manchester Board of Aldermen finalized contracts for the Manchester Education Association and the Manchester School Coordinators and Directors Teamsters Union.

“It’s been a long time coming, and I’m extremely pleased that tonight I can say our teachers have a successor contract,” said Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt. “Though this is long overdue, it seems entirely appropriate that the contract would be finalized during teacher appreciation week. I’d like to thank the Board of Aldermen for supporting this agreement as well as a new contract for our directors and coordinators. I’m immensely proud of all of our school district employees and I hope they see these agreements as recognition of everything they do for our community.”

Mayor Joyce Craig echoed Goldhardt’s statement, noting that it was fitting the vote came on Teacher Appreciation Week.

“While this contract came forward during a difficult time, this pandemic has further illustrated how invaluable our teachers are. I’d like to thank our school district employees for all they do for our students, and I’m grateful for everything they do to support our community,” said Craig.