Aldermen approve $3.8 million in affordable housing funds

MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday night, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved $3,851,246 in ARPA and HOME funds to fund 188 units of affordable housing across four separate projects.

Lincoln Avenue Capital, which is redeveloping the former Manchester Police Department building and an adjacent lot, will receive $2,550,000 to assist with the construction of 142 dwelling units that would rent to families earning 60 percent of area median income (AMI). Manchester Director of Planning and Community Development Jeffrey Belanger said that 60 percent amount is equivalent to approximately $1,100 per month for a two-bedroom apartment or $1,400 for a three-bedroom apartment.

In addition, Light of Life Ministries will receive $767,517 to restart the women’s shelter at 15 Brook Street for two to three years, replacing 16 emergency/transitional shelter beds operated over the winter by the YWCA.

The Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority (MHRA) and Neighborworks will also receive funding. MHRA will get $300,000 to continue its Housing Applicant/Landlord Partnership Program to help Section 8 tenant applicants and Neighborworks will get $236,729 to assist with 45 dwelling units going to families earning 30, 50, 60 and 80 percent of AMI.

“Housing is the number one issue facing our community, and we are once again taking action to ensure our residents have a safe and affordable place to live,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “The City of Manchester is prioritizing the development of affordable housing for Manchester families and increasing shelter options for our most vulnerable community members. This latest investment will provide affordable housing and shelter for hundreds of residents.”

“That Mayor Craig and the aldermen set aside $3.8 million of federal funds to develop affordable housing shows the City’s commitment to solving the housing crisis,” said Belanger. “The winning projects were selected because they can rapidly provide the types of housing that Manchester needs, like apartments that rent well below market rate, apartments that accept Housing Choice Vouchers, and transitional housing for women and their children.”

The board also approved 79E requests for 25-27 Lowell St. to redevelop the property for residential use, with a contingency that would allow some Section 8 applicants for six years, and the proposed Queen City Center at 215 Canal St. The Queen City Center proposal aims to have a mixed-use approach, with its residential components allowing Section 8 applicants for five years in the 79E approval.