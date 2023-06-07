Aldermen approve $178 million FY ’24 general fund budget

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a Fiscal Year 2024 city general fund amount of $178,696,166. This amount was approved on a voice vote.

The proposed budget, coming in below the 4.96% increase tax cap limit (3.48% increase), changed the following items in addition to the mayor’s proposed figure of $177,283,166.

$600,000 increase to the Finance Department to address expected interest rate increases over the next two years for bonding

$11,000 increase to the Information Systems Department to increase the proposed salary for a new GIS Administrator

$200,000 decrease in the Department of Public Works budget after cost savings measures recommended and discussed earlier in the evening.

$2,000,000 increase in health insurance costs

$12,000 increase to the Contingency Fund related to recent audits at the library.

$310,000 decrease Department of Public Works Capital Improvement Program (CIP) funding that will be received in bonding instead to bring bridge fences up to state standards

$100,000 reduction in Fire Department CIP funding for gear replacement that can be funded in the FY’ 25 budget.

$250,000 increase in salaries in the Fire Department to expand Squad One activities, allowing them to expand shift times and the amount of EMD codes they can respond to.

The vote also approved the suspension of city ordinance 35.032 that would allow the required allocation into the city’s rainy day fund be transferred back to residents as property tax relief, an amount totalling $506,668.

The total appropriation for expenditures between the city budget, school district budget is set at $391,872,986 with $249,932,756 coming from property taxes. This puts the combined property tax rate at $18.87 per thousand dollars of property valuation.

“From fully funding our schools to increasing city services, creating more affordable housing, supporting our first responders, and strengthening our infrastructure, this budget will build on all that we have achieved to deliver historic progress for our city in a fiscally responsible way,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. “I applaud our city’s aldermen for their continued commitment to working with my office to deliver for the city we love, and am eager for Manchester families to feel all the support and opportunity that this budget will provide.”

The 2024 Fiscal Year begins in Manchester on July 1.