Aldermen agree to new Axon contract for MPD

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a switch for a new bundled contract for body-worn camera, digital evidence management systems and new tasers for a cost of $4.2 million over six years, with financing of that cost to be determined by August and delivery of the items by September.

Manchester Police Department Chief Allen Aldenberg repeated parts of his presentation from June and added that Axon is willing to provide approximately $750,000 in discounts if the switch from the city’s current contract with Utility were made now due to the size of the Manchester Police Department, and the marketing opportunity it would provide for Axon getting into the New Hampshire market as well as the chance to note that they were chosen over a competitor mid-contract. Aldenberg added that if the switch were not made now, he would return in December to make this request when the current contract with Utility ends, but he said that Axon’s discount would not be available then.

There currently are a few other departments currently using Axon in New Hampshire, but Aldenberg said that several other departments are considering switching from Utility to Axon.

As part of the proposal, the city would get new body cameras every 30 months.

In response to a question from Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long, Aldenberg said that state grant funding for body camera is only available for smaller departments and in response to a question from Ward 10 Alderman Bill Barry, federal grants could not be obtained.

Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart said he was supportive of the measure, but asked if there was any possibility of recouping costs from the current contract. Ward 8 Alderman Ed Sapienza asked about the value of the switch as well. Aldenberg said that the city solicitor’s office said that it was unlikely and the value added from the Axon body camera would be critical given the importance of body warn cameras to the department.

In response to a question from Ward 6 Alderman Krissy Cantor, Aldenberg believed that the current Utility body-worn cameras likely could not be resold.

City of Manchester Finance Department Director Sharon Wickens recommended that the bonds requested for the proposal be placed into two tranches, approximately $2 million now and one $2 million two years from now. She also stated that the city normally goes out to bond every other year normally at approximately 4-5% if they went out to bond next spring.

The motion passed 13-0-0, with Ward 4 Alderman Christine Fajardo absent.