Aldermen address McLaughlin School, Litchfield Lane

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Aldermen took up two items in what was a short special agenda on Tuesday night.

A proposal to discontinue a small portion of Litchfield Lane near Manhattan Lane did not pass. The portion of the alleyway, located between Shoppers Pub and Eatery at Indian Head and Central Ale House and Athens Greek Restaurant has been used recently for parking as well as for construction-related uses associated with the nearby new Residence Inn.

However, the board felt that closing off the alleyway would harm adjacent businesses that use Litchfield Lane and Manhattan Lane for deliveries. They also voiced public safety concerns, indicating that the alley’s closure could restrict the Manchester Fire Department’s ability to respond to emergencies on the block.

In the other item addressed by the Aldermen, McLaughlin Middle School was transferred from Ward 8 to Ward 6. McLaughlin has been the polling place for Ward 6 for several years, replacing St. Pius X Parish on Candia Road.

The boundary adjustment did not include any private properties and did not impact any Manchester voting domiciles.