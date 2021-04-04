Aldermanic Preview: Moose Plates, yard waste and outdoor seating

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) as well as several of its committees will be meeting on Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5.

Here are some of the things they are expected to discuss.

Yard Waste Recommendations

During Monday’s BMA Special Committee on Solid Waste Activities, Michael Porter (Ward 8) has requested a transfer of up to $70,000 from the city’s contingency account to maintain the current yard waste pick up schedule until the end of June. They’ll also discuss additional weeks for yard waste collection beyond the end of June in addition to other expiring solid waste-related contracts.

In a communication from Solid Waste and Environmental Program Manager Chaz Newton, Pinard Waste Systems would be willing to accept a contract for yard waste pickup beyond June 30 for $152,950 if the BMA accepts that agreement before June 30 as well as a cost of $69,000 for yard waste pickup before June 30.

Aldermanic History

During the BMA Committee on Community Improvement’s meeting on Tuesday, just under $5 million in capital improvement program (CIP) and other grant funding will be discussed, including a request by City Clerk Matt Normand asking the BMA to seek $10,000 of Moose Plate grant funding to preserve Aldermanic materials from 1864 to 1953.

Over that time frame, the BMA issued decisions on a wide array of issues ranging from bounties during the Civil War, the construction of schools and bridges, the distribution of smallpox vaccines and the commissioning of the Lincoln Statue at Memorial High School.

Since 1998, the Moose Plate program has raised up to $20 million for the promotion and protection of New Hampshire’s natural, cultural and historical resources

More Outdoor Seating

On Tuesday’s BMA Committee on Public Safety Meeting, there will be several requests for more outdoor seating from city restaurants.

Penuche’s will be asking for four tables on Lowell Street in addition to their current outdoor seating on Elm Street, Buba Noodle Bar will be seeking 12 tables on the sidewalk and street on Lowell Street and Stark Brewery will be seeking 12 tables in the area between its building and Arms Park, primarly underneath the Notre Dame Bridge