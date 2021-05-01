Aldermanic Preview: FIT/NH Funding Request, Front Street Development

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) will meet on Monday, May 3 and Tuesday, May 4 for a series of meetings. Here are a few of the expected highlights.

FIT/NH asks for more funds

Families in Transition/New Horizons (FIT/NH) is requesting that the BMA Committee on Community Improvement provide additional HOME Grant funds after learning of an increase in the cost of building supplies in the renovation of Angie’s Place.

The BMA awarded FIT/NH $500,000 earlier this year toward renovating Angie’s Place, aiming to provide 11 new housing units for the city’s homeless.

The exact amount has not yet been announced, but should be available by the date of the meeting following consultation with contractors.

In a statement to the Committee, FIT/NH asked not to delay the decision despite the lack of an exact amount at the time of the request to avoid construction delays.

Zoning Map Adjustment

Prior to the regularly scheduled meeting of the BMA on Tuesday, a special meeting will be held to deliberate upon a zoning change for a parcel of land on Front Street known as Tax Map 766 Lot 12.

Representatives of Northpoint Engineering are requesting the parcel currently designated as Residential Suburban -Low Density (R-S) be changed into Residential Multifamily (R-SM) to allow for the construction of a 70-unit townhouse development.

If successful, the proposal would be sent to the BMA Committee of Bills on Second Reading for further deliberation.