Aldermanic committee recommends new mural at Arms Park stairs

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen Committee on Lands and Buildings recommended a proposal that would allow Manchester Connects paint a mural on the Merrimack River stairs at Arms Park.

A community action group dedicated to the enrichment of the city, Manchester Connects has engaged in various beautification efforts across Manchester, including previous efforts at Arms Park, as well as other murals painted across the city by artist James Chase (see pictured.)

In the packet provided to the committee, Chase indicated that the project would take eight days to complete.

The stairs will also be kept ADA compliant, with slip resistant pads installed as well as additions to remove hazards from rails.

Manchester Economic Development Director Jodie Nazaka told the committee that rejuvenation of the stairs could attract motorists heading northbound on I-293 to make a detour into the city before returning to their potential destinations.

Alderman At-Large Joseph Kelly Levasseur expressed concerns about renovation efforts impacting the historic nature of the stairs, also noting that any project would need to be reviewed by the Heritage Commission, which reviews building projects in the Millyard.

Nazaka acknowledged Levasseur’s statement, but noted that there is already graffiti on the stairs that would need to be repainted anyway.

The committee approved the recommendation in a non-unanimous voice vote. The item now goes before the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen for final approval.