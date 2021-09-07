Aldermanic committee hears idea on municipal employee retention

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester Human Resources Director Kathleen Ferguson came before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Human Resources and Insurance Committee to spark a discussion on retaining valuable employees.

The first part of the discussion focused on pay increases that can be provided once a city employee achieves six months in a certain position, asking whether they should be allowed to receive additional increases after the employee finishes six months in another position as a city employee.

Other enticement ideas to retain organizational knowledge included reducing work weeks for some positions and promoting the city’s 457b retirement plans.

Ferguson said that due to collective bargaining efforts, the original Yarger Decker scale had transformed into multiple scales, creating inequities within city government between employees.

She also noted the greater flexibility of the private sector to satisfy valuable employees seeking a raise compared to the limitations under the current Yarger Decker scales.

“We have great passionate employees here, but the private sector is going to steal them,” she said.

Ferguson also recommended more leeway for department directors to hire employees in Step 1 to Step 5 positions at-will, noting that candidates often turn down jobs due to the wait needed for approval from city hall to officially hire candidates.

Additionally, she noted that requests for reclassifications of employees from city employees have become taxing to the Human Resources Department.

Members of the committee agreed with the need to work on retaining employees, with additional comments noting the need to fund any benefits that are offered.