Alderman to consider housing commission proposal to lead affordable housing initiatives

MANCHESTER, NH – Following through on recommendations made by the Mayor’s Affordable Housing Task Force, Mayor Joyce Craig has proposed the creation of a Housing Commission within the City of Manchester.

The Affordable Housing Taskforce was made up of community stakeholders from all aspects of housing, including private developers, finance authorities, non-profit leaders, and city staff. In their final report released last month (see below), they recommended the creation of a Housing Commission through RSA 674:44-h in order to follow through on their recommendations, and to continue to support the housing needs of Manchester moving forward.

“The Housing Commission will work with City departments and boards to ensure we’re doing everything we can to plan for the future while meeting the current housing needs of our city. Through this commission, the City of Manchester will continue to engage members of our community in finding innovative solutions to the rising cost of housing,” said Craig.

This Housing Commission, once established by ordinance, would be responsible for following up on the many recommendations made by the Affordable Housing Task Force, and continue their work by “recognizing, promoting, enhancing, encouraging, and developing a balanced and diverse supply of housing to meet the economic, social, and physical needs of the City of Manchester and its residents.”

The proposed ordinance is being presented to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Committee on Administration this evening, May 18 at 5:45 p.m.

Read the language of the proposed ordinance below as found on page 4.2 of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Committee on Administration agenda.

Below, April 2021 Affordable Housing report