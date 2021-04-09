Alderman Porter resigns

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In an unexpected development, Ward 8 Alderman Michael Porter announced his resignation from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday night.

In a letter, he said his resignation would be effective immediately, citing serious medical issues with his son and mother. He added that when not working, he must put his first responsibility to his family.

“Words cannot describe the genuine gratitude I have toward the voters of Ward 8 for conferring your trust upon me to represent the best interests of Ward 8 and the City of Manchester. I have truly enjoyed being your representative,” he said in the letter.

“Today is not a goodbye,” he added. “It is hello to a new beginning.”

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen now has two vacancies, following the resignation of Elizabeth Moreau (Ward 6) last year after she moved to another part of the city due to a need for more space for her family.

It also marks the second resignation of an elected official named Porter this year in Manchester, with James Porter (Ward 1) resigning his Board of School Committee seat due to a new job in Minneapolis.