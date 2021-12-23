Alderman Barbara Shaw, longtime educator and tenacious warrior for her city, has died

MANCHESTER, NH – Barbara Cartier Shaw, a longtime public servant and educator and sitting Ward 9 Alderman and has died. She was 78.

On Thursday Mayor Joyce Craig released the following statement after notifying her fellow board members and city department heads of the news:

“I’m heartbroken to hear of the passing of Alderman and State Representative Barbara Shaw. Barbara and I worked together for many years. She was a dear friend, and I will miss her deeply. As an educator and public servant, Barbara positively impacted the lives of countless Manchester residents. She was a strong independent thinker and always accessible. She understood what was best for her constituents – and always fought for them. Her kindness, dedication, and genuine love for Manchester were apparent in everything she did. My deepest condolences go to Barbara’s family, her pride and joy, and all those she impacted throughout her life.”

Shaw spent 45 years in the educational trenches, graduating from Central High School before heading to Plymouth State College where she graduated in 1964 with a degree in education. She returned to her alma mater to earn her master’s in education degree in 1980. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and generously shared her love for and pride in her family via her active social media posts. Politically, Shaw served as Ward 9 Alderman since 2010 and was in her 10th-term as a NH State Representative, elected first in 2000. She was a member of the Hillsborough County Executive Board from 2004-2018, according to her official biography on the NH General Court site. In her capacity as a State Rep she served on many boards and committees, and ended her bio with her intention to “live life to the fullest.” When asked in 2021 why she was seeking reelection as Ward 9 Alderman, Shaw said, “I am dedicated to serving the people of Ward 9 and this city. I want to continue to do the people’s work as long as I am able, giving back to this city where I was born and raised, the city and people I love.” Fellow Alderman and State Rep. Pat Long said Shaw’s advocacy for her constituents was beyond compare. “Barbara was this absolutely unique-in-a-positive-way person,” Long said. “I remember my first interaction with her. I was a chair of a committee in the city and I called to let her know I was thinking of meeting on Tuesdays at 6 and she said, ‘I can’t do that. You gotta change it,’ she said. She told me that she goes to church every day with her sister. So I say to her, OK, I’ll change the date on one condition. When you go to church, you pray for me. And know what she says? She says, ‘Do you think that’s really going to help?” Long recalled, erupting in laughter at the memory that captured Shaw’s humor and wry spirit. Long said sometimes he’d get calls from Shaw when she was getting heat from constituents or fellow elected officials about various issues.

“She was her own woman. She did what she thought was best – not always what I thought or others thought was best – but she’d call me when she was getting crap from other people and I would try to smooth that out and let her know that she should just keep on doing what she had to do,” Long said. He said Shaw called him on one occasion not long ago to say she was tired. “She said she needed help and I asked her what was the matter. She said she was helping an elderly woman from her ward who had to move out of her apartment, and she was there helping pack her things. She said she was too tired to move the stuff. That’s Barbara. She didn’t make a few calls to get you what you needed; she was there, by your side, doing what was needed,” Long said. He said they attended a function recently that was all about praising female candidates and she turned to him and said that, to her, it wasn’t about being a woman; it was about being honest, having integrity and taking care of constituents. “That’s old school and that’s exactly Barbara,” Long said. “People like that are too far and few between. As elected officials, we lose that close touch with our constituents, but not Barbara. One of the flavors of the board is gone. Her unique voice will be missed and her advocacy was beyond compare. I can see why she kept getting reelected. She wasn’t self-serving. It was all about her constituents.”

Current Ward 9 school board member Ben Dion says the news of Shaw’s passing, which he heard from a mutual friend of Shaw’s family, was an unexpected blow.