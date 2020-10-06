Aldenberg nominated for Chief of Police position

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 Andrew Sylvia News, Police & Fire 0

Police Chief Nominee Allen Aldenberg on Oct. 6, 2020. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Following the resignation of Manchester Police Department Chief Carlo Capano as of Sept. 30, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has announced the nomination of Manchester Police Department Captain Allen Aldenberg. Under the rules of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the nomination will lay over to the board’s next meeting, which will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Below is a copy of Mayor Craig’s letter of nomination read during the Oct. 6 Aldermanic meeting

About Andrew Sylvia 1820 Articles
