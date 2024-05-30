Akron evens series with Fisher Cats

Thursday, May 30, 2024 NH Fisher Cats NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Thursday, May 30, 2024 NH Fisher Cats NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

badccan0m5culw3opy62
Photo/NH Fisher Cats

AKRON, OH. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-26) dropped a Wednesday contest to the Akron RubberDucks (28-19) at Canal Park, 5-2. The Fisher Cats drew a pair of two-out walks in the top of the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate but couldn’t convert.

Fisher Cats starter Trenton Wallace struck out a season-high nine batters in his ninth start of the season with no walks allowed. Through his first three innings, Wallace struck out seven batters and didn’t allow a run on one hit.

Akron starter Tommy Mace (W, 6-1) kept the lid on New Hampshire’s offense with no earned runs allowed in his seven-inning start. New Hampshire’s Hunter Gregory (L, 3-1) surrendered three runs on two hits in the bottom of the seventh to allow Akron to retake the lead at 5-2.

The RubberDucks scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 2-0 lead. The first run of the bottom of the fourth came on a solo home run from Alexfri Planez. After bunting his way aboard later in the inning, Yordys Valdez advanced to second on a throwing error from New Hampshire’s Alex De Jesus and then stole third. Valdez scored the second run of the inning on a fielder’s choice to give Akron the 2-0 advantage.

New Hampshire quickly knotted up Wednesday’s game with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. Designated hitter Zach Britton reached on an error by RubberDucks first baseman Joe Naranjo, followed by a walk to catcher Phil Clarke. Alan Roden was plunked by a pitch to load the bases and a walk to Michael Turconi forced in the first run of the night for the Fisher Cats and trimmed the Akron to 2-1. In the following at-bat, shortstop Josh Kasevich bounced an infield grounder to the left side of the infield to score Clarke from third and tie the game at 2-2.

The RubberDucks scored the game’s deciding runs in the bottom of the sixth. Dayan Frias scored from third on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Milan Tolentino to the left side of the infield. Kasevich fielded the bouncer and threw off-line to Clarke as Frias slid in safely. With two outs, Akron’s Naranjo doubled in a pair of runs to extend the New Hampshire deficit to 5-2.

New Hampshire had the potential tying run at the plate after back-to-back walks in the ninth, but Tyler Thorton (S, 1) retired Turconi to end the ballgame.

Subscribe Now and Never Miss Another Thing!

About this Author

NH Fisher Cats

EmailWebsite

See all of this author's posts