Akron evens series with Fisher Cats

AKRON, OH. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-26) dropped a Wednesday contest to the Akron RubberDucks (28-19) at Canal Park, 5-2. The Fisher Cats drew a pair of two-out walks in the top of the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate but couldn’t convert.

Fisher Cats starter Trenton Wallace struck out a season-high nine batters in his ninth start of the season with no walks allowed. Through his first three innings, Wallace struck out seven batters and didn’t allow a run on one hit.

Akron starter Tommy Mace (W, 6-1) kept the lid on New Hampshire’s offense with no earned runs allowed in his seven-inning start. New Hampshire’s Hunter Gregory (L, 3-1) surrendered three runs on two hits in the bottom of the seventh to allow Akron to retake the lead at 5-2.

The RubberDucks scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 2-0 lead. The first run of the bottom of the fourth came on a solo home run from Alexfri Planez. After bunting his way aboard later in the inning, Yordys Valdez advanced to second on a throwing error from New Hampshire’s Alex De Jesus and then stole third. Valdez scored the second run of the inning on a fielder’s choice to give Akron the 2-0 advantage.

New Hampshire quickly knotted up Wednesday’s game with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. Designated hitter Zach Britton reached on an error by RubberDucks first baseman Joe Naranjo, followed by a walk to catcher Phil Clarke. Alan Roden was plunked by a pitch to load the bases and a walk to Michael Turconi forced in the first run of the night for the Fisher Cats and trimmed the Akron to 2-1. In the following at-bat, shortstop Josh Kasevich bounced an infield grounder to the left side of the infield to score Clarke from third and tie the game at 2-2.

The RubberDucks scored the game’s deciding runs in the bottom of the sixth. Dayan Frias scored from third on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Milan Tolentino to the left side of the infield. Kasevich fielded the bouncer and threw off-line to Clarke as Frias slid in safely. With two outs, Akron’s Naranjo doubled in a pair of runs to extend the New Hampshire deficit to 5-2.

New Hampshire had the potential tying run at the plate after back-to-back walks in the ninth, but Tyler Thorton (S, 1) retired Turconi to end the ballgame.