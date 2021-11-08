Aimee Kereage hired as Community Partnerships Coordinator for Manchester Proud

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Proud announces the hiring of Aimee Kereage as its new Community Partnerships Coordinator. The Community Partnerships Coordinator position was created by Manchester Proud’s Partnership Network Work Group in response to the need to build and align community partners and resources in support of Manchester’s public schools.

“I am beyond excited to be continuing my work in the city of Manchester, this time through the lens of Manchester Proud”, said Kereage. “I have had the opportunity to work closely with Manchester Proud over the past few years and am thrilled to now be a part of this amazing community movement.”

Aimee Kereage has been actively involved in Manchester’s youth-facing organizations and public schools for nearly a decade, making her the ideal candidate for the position. She served as one of the Family Success Coordinators of the Manchester Community Schools Project from 2015-2018, and since that time has been the Director of Community Impact for Granite United Way.

“Hiring our Community Partnerships Coordinator is a big step forward for Manchester Proud” said Katie Labranche, Manchester School District teacher and Chair of Manchester Proud’s Council. “Thanks to our generous donors, we are able to complement Manchester Proud’s considerable volunteer efforts with the added capacity of our first paid position.”

Among the responsibilities of the Community Partnerships Coordinator will be to:

Collaborate with community organizations and businesses to align their supports of kids and schools and apply them to the strategic initiatives of Manchester School District

Build and maintain Manchester Proud’s new community portal, The Compass, to connect our students, families, educators, and community partners to a vast array of services and resources

Assist Manchester Proud’s Council and volunteers in their mission to engage our community in the making of exceptional public schools for Manchester

“Aimee Kereage is the ideal choice for our Community Partnerships Coordinator” noted Barry Brensinger, Manchester Proud’s Coordinator. “She brings intimate knowledge of our schools and community and is well known and respected by our current and prospective partners. Having her on the team will enable us to engage even more our Manchester’s citizens and businesses in the essential work of supporting our kids and schools.”