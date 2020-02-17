Aiello marks record-breaking weekend with hat trick

It’s Feb. 17, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Saint Anselm College sports.

Softball

The Hawks kicked off their season with a six-win weekend in Myrtle Beach, SC.

On Friday, Saint Anselm collected victories against Seton Hill (6-0) and Lock Haven (5-1), followed by Saturday wins against Shippensburg (1-0) and LeMoyne (11-2) as well as Sunday wins against West Virginia St. (3-2), and Millersville (10-2).

Over the six-game stretch, the Hawks went 46-for-160 at the plate, collecting 11 doubles, a triple from junior Bre Klaiber (Ironton, Ohio) and home runs from junior Lauren Washburn (Carmichael, Calif.), junior Maddi Leite (Cumberland, R.I) , senior Maggie Murphy (Scarborough, Maine) and junior Kat Stackrow (Poestenkill, N.Y.).

On the basepaths, the Hawks were successful on 13 of their 15 stealing attempts and on the mound held opponents to a batting average of just .154.

The Hawks now have a week off until they travel south to Florida to play 14 games in just over a week span. Saint Anselm begins the stretch with Cedarville on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

Women’s Hockey

The regular seasoned ended with a split decision against Long Island University

On Friday, they clinched the third seed in the upcoming New England Women Hockey Alliance (NEWHA) Tournament with a 2-0 victory.

Sophomore Amanda Nylander (Hanover, Minn.) and junior Kathleen LeFebre (Methuen, Mass.) had the two goals for Saint Anselm in the win.

On Sunday, the Hawks once again got two goals, but this time fell, 4-2.

Senior Kaley Campbell (Colchester, Vt.) got both goals, both of which came off the power play.

Senior Megan Klaus (State College, Pa.) registered assists on both goals.

Saint Anselm finishes their regular season 14-13-3, going 11-8-1 in NEWHA play.

They’ll face Post University in the NEWHA Quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Men’s Hockey

The main story of the weekend on the men’s side of the ice was senior Trey Aiello, who has now played more games in the Saint Anselm sweater than anyone else.

The Hawks’ 4-2 loss to Franklin Pierce was his 109th career game, passing 2007 graduate Brett Smith.

Aiello was limited to just one shot and a -2 plus/minus in that game, a whimper after his hat trick against Franklin Pierce on Friday.

The Williamsburg, Va. resident scored the game-winner with 33 seconds left in regulation to give the Hawks a 4-3 victory. Senior Mike Ferraro (Northbridge, Mass.) had the other goal to tie the contest up in the third.

In Sunday’s loss, the Hawks got goals from sophomore Kevin Ouellette (Arlington, Mass.) and junior Matt Chisholm (Scituate, Mass.).

The Hawks (12-12-2, 7-7-2 Northeast-10) return to the ice on Friday for a Queen City Cup matchup against SNHU.