AG’s office warns of COVID-related ‘smishing’ scam texts impersonating DHHS, DMV

CONCORD, NH – A consumer alert for New Hampshire residents has been issued by the Attorney General’s office about recent reports of scammers impersonating both the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services as well as the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles in order to obtain personal identifying information from consumers.

The scam is a COVID-19 themed smishing campaign. Smishing is the fraudulent practice of sending text messages purporting to be from a reputable company or agency in order to induce individuals to provide personal identifying information.

In this smishing scam, consumers receive a text message containing a link that prompts the receiver to access a fraudulent website entitled “New Hampshire State Covid-19 Vaccine Status Validation” with the ultimate goal of harvesting personal information. Once on the site, the consumer is directed to enter personal information including their social security number, date of birth, and to upload images of their driver’s license. The scammers incorporate the seals of the Department of Health and Human Services and Division of Motor Vehicles in an attempt to increase the legitimacy of the website.

Attorney General Formella offers the following advice to avoid falling victim to text message scams:

Do not reply to an unsolicited text message from someone you do not know.

Do not click on a link contained in a text message from someone you do not know.

Any unsolicited text message, phone call or email that claims you have won or are entitled to money or a prize should be considered to be a scam.

Do not provide money or personal information over the phone or by email to someone you do not know.

Anyone looking to obtain records of their vaccine status should visit the New Hampshire Immunization Information System website at https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/immunization/nhiis.htm

Anyone with questions regarding vaccine registration should contact the New Hampshire Immunization Information System team using the contact information below.

New Hampshire Immunization Information System

Telephone: (603) 271-4028

Email: nhiis.support@dhhs.nh.gov

Examples of the smishing scam text message and the smishing scam website can be found here: https://www.doj.nh.gov/news/2022/20220113-covid-scam.htm