AG’s office takes over ‘suspicious death’ investigation on West Side

MANCHESTER, NH — Police have reported a shooting on Brockton Street that happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Manchester Police issued a brief at about 9:30 p.m. advising that there had been a shooting incident that did not appear to be random, and that the public was not in danger.

The Attorney General’s office has joined the investigation, which is standard procedure in fatal shooting incidents. Police have not confirmed the nature of the shooting or any information about a victim.

Just after 10 p.m. the Attorney General issued a new brief calling the incident a “suspicious death investigation,” and confirmed that there is no danger to the public.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.