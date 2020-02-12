AG’s office fields 163 Election Day calls, no major issues reported

CONCORD, NH — The Attorney General’s Election Hotline received 163 calls during the day Tuesday. Each call was assigned to an attorney for resolution of the issue identified. The vast majority of issues were resolved on Tuesday by working directly with local election officials.

During the 2018 General Election, 98 percent of New Hampshire’s polling places or 302 out of 309 total locations were inspected and 185 unique calls were received during the November 6, 2018 election. In the 2016 General Election, approximately 76 percent of all polling locations were inspected.

The Attorney General’s Presidential Primary Election Day Operations were led by Assistant Attorney General Nicholas Chong Yen, Chief Investigator Richard Tracy and Paralegal Jill Tekin of the Election Law Unit as well as Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards.

A team of more than 50 attorneys, investigators, and staff from the Attorney General’s Office and the Secretary of State’s Office were deployed, covering 100 percent of New Hampshire’s 309 polling places. Each inspector completed a detailed checklist after working with local election officials to resolve any issues that may have been identified.