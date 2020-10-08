AG’s office issues voter alert after reports of rogue mailers containing absentee ballot applications

CONCORD, NH – Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald issues the following alert to New Hampshire voters regarding mailers being sent out for the upcoming election:

The Attorney General’s Office has been notified that some New Hampshire residents have received unidentified mailers containing an absentee ballot application form with an allegedly handwritten note. The message on the note states, “You are needed please fill this out and mail it in.”

The mailer also contains a return envelope with the recipient’s town or city clerk in the address block.

An example of this unidentified mailer is attached. State law requires that a mailing such as this contain the identity of the entity mailing and distributing the form. No such identification accompanies the attached mailer.

The Attorney General’s Office has received inquiries from election officials and voters regarding this mailer. Voters should be aware that these unidentified mailers have not been sent by New Hampshire town or city clerks. These unidentified mailers have not been sent by any State agency.

Voters receiving this unidentified mailer who have already requested and/or submitted an absentee ballot need not complete another absentee ballot application form. Voters can check the status of their absentee ballot here: https://app.sos.nh.gov/Public/AbsenteeBallot.aspx

Voters can find the contact information for their local town or city clerk here: https://app.sos.nh.gov/Public/Reports.aspx

Information about absentee ballots can be found here: https://sos.nh.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballots/

Voters are reminded that the Attorney General’s Office and Secretary of State’s Office are the official resources available to all New Hampshire voters and election officials for guidance and assistance regarding election-related issues or concerns ahead of the General Election on November 3, 2020.

Voters with questions or concerns are urged to contact the Attorney General’s Election hotline: 1-866-868-3703 (1-866-VOTER03). In the event a caller receives voicemail, the caller should leave a message. Attorneys in the office will address each message received. Inquiries and complaints may also be submitted via email at electionlaw@doj.nh.gov.