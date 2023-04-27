AG warns of national NCR cyber attack affecting some NH restaurants

CONCORD, NH – Due to a cyber attack on NCR, a company that provides payment processing services to restaurants across the country, consumers may be temporarily unable to redeem gifts cards at certain restaurants in New Hampshire and across the country.

According to NH Attorney General John Formella, the list of New Hampshire restaurants that may be currently unable to accept valid gift cards includes, but is not necessarily limited to, the following:

The Copper Door

T-Bones

CJ’s Great West Grill

Cactus Jack’s

The Beach Plum

110 Grill

Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante

The Galley Hatch

At this time, it is unknown when the affected restaurants will be capable of accepting gift cards again. The issue appears to be national in scope. The full extent of the issue is unknown and may impact additional restaurants or establishments, or additional payment processing services. NCR is currently working to address the issue. The Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau will continue to review and monitor the issue to determine whether any additional action by the Bureau is warranted.

Attorney General Formella encourages consumers to check with any restaurant or establishment prior to dining to determine if gift cards will be accepted at the time of their visit.