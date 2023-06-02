AG report: Officers ‘justified’ in 2022 fatal shooting of homeless man in Rite Aid parking lot

CONCORD, NH – The Attorney General’s office on Friday released its final report on the investigation into the June 19, 2022, fatal shooting by law enforcement officers of Adnan Husejnovic in a drug store parking lot.

The report says six officers – two state police troopers and four Manchester officers – who fired their weapons were “justified” in using deadly force following a 90-minute standoff with Husejnovic, who was armed and barricaded inside his vehicle.

Manchester and state police were involved in the call. In the end, Husejnovic was struck and fatally wounded by at least 11 gunshots.

The conclusion of the report based on all the facts and circumstances, according to Formella, is that Sgt. Eric Joyal, and Officers Eric Cooper, Brendon Megan, and Jake Sawtelle of the Manchester Police Department, as well as Troopers Brandon Tallon and Tyler Duhamel of the New Hampshire State Police, were legally justified in the use of deadly force when each officer discharged their firearm at Husejnovic.

“Accordingly, no charges will be filed against the law enforcement officers,” Formella wrote in the report.

According to the report Adnan Husejnovic, 33, and his wife Gina, 52, were homeless and living out of a vehicle in and around Manchester since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vehicle belonged to Senad Husejnovic, Adnan Husejnovic’s father, and they were making payments to him for it.

Earlier in the day Adnan Husejnovic went to the methadone clinic located on Maple Street in Manchester where he apparently had a dispute with a woman and was kicked out of the clinic before receiving a dose of methadone. The couple visited various stores throughout Manchester that day, including a pawn shop on South Willow Street where Adnan Husejnovic wanted to purchase a silver bracelet, but became upset again when told he did not have the money for the bracelet.

On the night of June 19, 2022, they parked the vehicle in a parking lot behind the Rite Aid store on Mammoth Road in Manchester. The lot is directly adjacent to Tarrytown Road and easily accessed from that road.

They parked their vehicle in the parking lot around 7-8 p.m. Gina Husejnovic stated she was trying to shut her eyes after parking, but Adnan Husejnovic was “being an asshole,” saying bad things to her. He then ripped the rear-view mirror off the windshield.

Police became involved after, according to Gina Husejnovic, she was seated in the driver’s seat and her husband, in the passenger’s seat, hit her on the right side of her face with a closed fist. Adnan Husejnovic also reportedly “spit in her face, grabbed and squeezed her fingers, hit her in the chest, and kicked her in the right side of her ribs.” Adnan Husejnovic also made threatening statements, according to his wife, including “I’m going to beat the shit out of you and take the car.”

That is when Gina Husejnovic then got out of the vehicle and called 911 to report the assault.

You can read the full 38-page narrative of the timeline and report below.