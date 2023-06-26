AG releases names of police officers involved in May 26 fatal shooting in Manchester

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announces the identity of the five Manchester Police officers involved in the shooting incident on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Manchester, New Hampshire that resulted in the death of Alex Naone.

The officers who discharged their firearms were Officer Jeffrey Belleza, Officer Patrick Ruddell, Officer Robert Bifsha, and Officer Stephen Choate. In addition, Officer Michael Auger discharged a less-than-lethal weapon once during this incident, firing a 40-millimeter direct impact round.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. It is anticipated that the report regarding whether the officers’ use of deadly force was justified will be released once the investigation is completed. No further updates are expected until the report is released.