AG releases names of 3 Manchester officers involved in Jan. 12 fatal shooting

CONCORD, NH – The state has released the names of three Manchester Police officers who used force during a shooting incident on January 12, 2024, in Manchester, New Hampshire that resulted in the death of Jake Chiaradonna.

Sgt. Eric Joyal discharged his firearm during this incident. In addition, Officer Adam Beland discharged a less-than-lethal weapon, firing 40-millimeter direct-impact rounds. Officer Patrick Colburn deployed a trained K-9 police dog.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. It is anticipated that the report regarding the incident and whether the officers’ use of force was justified will be released once the investigation is completed. No further updates are expected until the report is released.

According to a narrative of the incident as relayed by the Attorney General’s office, on the morning of January 12, 2024, Manchester Police Officers were made aware to be on the lookout for Chiaradonna as he was wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred on January 11. At approximately 9:30 a.m. Manchester Police Officers responded to the area of Pine and Plummer streets. Officers pursued Chiaradonna and located him hiding inside a stolen vehicle, but he refused commands to exit the vehicle. After a brief time, Chiaradonna opened the vehicle door, but refused to be placed in custody. During this refusal, Manchester officers utilized less-lethal force, which was unsuccessful at subduing Chiaradonna. This included deploying a K-9 unit.

Chiaradonna stabbed the K-9 Duke with a screwdriver.

He then fled on foot while pursued by officers and the K-9. Chiaradonna again assaulted the K-9 and confronted officers around the side of a building. During this confrontation, one officer used deadly force and fired on Chiaradonna who was struck by this gunfire, and subsequently taken to a local hospital where he died several hours later.