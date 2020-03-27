AG provides legal guidance for COVID-19 state-of-emergency scenarios

CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire Attorney General has issued a directive for law enforcement with protocols should there be mandatory quarantine orders.

The document provides legal guidance in a situation that is “unprecedented” for enforcement as related to Gov. Chris Sununu’s declaration of a statewide emergency and recent emergency orders around COVID-19.

In summary, an person found in violation of an emergency order (at the discretion of law enforcement) may be subject to a misdemeanor charge.

The full document is below: