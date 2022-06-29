AG investigates suspicious death after man found with gunshot wound in Rite-Aid parking lot

MANCHESTER, NH – The NH Attorney General’s office has joined a police investigation into a suspicious death after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot on Elm Street late Tuesday.

On June 28 police responded to the Rite Aid parking lot located near 1631 Elm St. in Manchester. Upon arrival, they discovered one adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. That male was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The parties involved in the incident have been identified, and based on the information known to investigators at this time, there is no known danger to the public. The circumstances surrounding this man’s death is being actively investigated, including whether the person who shot the individual acted in self-defense.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of that investigation.