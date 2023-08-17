Affordable housing, economic development focus of annual NH Housing conference Oct. 4

MANCHESTER, NH – The state’s affordable housing crisis and economic development will be the focus of this year’s New Hampshire Housing annual Housing & Economy Conference.

Several panels will tackle the topic from a variety of angles during the half-day conference, which is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Doubletree Manchester Downtown, 700 Elm St.

The agenda includes a preview of NH Housing’s new School Enrollment & Housing Issue report, a look a the New Hampshire Zoning Atlas and its early trends in use, converting commercial space to housing and an analysis of the state’s short-term rental market.

Guest speaker will be Ed Pinto, senior fellow and co-director of the Housing Center at public policy think tank American Enterprise Institute. 

The AEI Housing Center seeks to provide transparent and objective mortgage and housing market trends, foster a stable system of mortgage finance that promotes sustainable homeownership, and develop market-based solutions to the housing shortage.

 

