Aerosmith farewell ‘Peace Out’ tour lands in Boston for New Year’s Eve

Watch: Fun celebrity-filled promo video above.

BOSTON, MA –Four-time Grammy-award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith have announced its farewell tour, PEACE OUT with special guest The Black Crowes.

According to the tour schedule, Aerosmith is planning a Farewell Tour blow-out in Boston on New Year’s Eve.

Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour.

Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour will kick off in Philadelphia, PA, on September 2, with stops in iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on January 26. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve 2023.

TICKETS: General on-sale begins Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time on ticketmaster.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more. For more information, visit aerosmith.com/vip

The band also shared news of Joey Kramer’s absence from this touring run. ‘“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Most recently, Aerosmith wrapped their critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The electrifying 90-minute live performance took fans deep diving into Aerosmith’s groundbreaking career with exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from the band’s archives produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning global visual effects studio Pixomondo.

Ahead of the residency, Aerosmith returned to their hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band’s 50th-anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.

