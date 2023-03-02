ADU Zoning Ordinance change, Bicycle Master Plan and additional housing units are all on the Planning Board Agenda

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning Board Meetings.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board held their monthly business meeting on Thursday, February 16. SP2023-001, a site plan application for 795 Grove Street was approved with staff recommendations.

Members of the Planning Board continued to discuss revisions to Section 8.26 Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) of the existing Zoning Ordinance. Based on discussion, the board will be sending a recommended change to the ordinance to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for acceptance. The review process will include a public hearing which will be set at a later date.

The core changes include allowing a stand-alone structure, adding language requiring a property owner to record documentation confirming that one of the two units will be owner occupied, increasing the maximum size from 750 SF to 900 SF, allowance for an ADU to be located a minimum of 10′ for setback from side and rear property lines and clarification of the distance from the principal structure to allow for more flexibility, while removing the requirement for a connecting door between the ADU and single family home. The parking requirement will also be reduced to one space.

When changing an existing internal space to an ADU or adding new construction for an ADU, a Change of Use Permit will still be required. If you would like more information on this discussion, the meeting is available to watch on-demand.

The Planning Board is also coordinating with Planning & Community Development and the Department of Public Works to revisit the Bicycle Master Plan. This will be discussed further at the meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 2.

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, March 2 at 6 pm. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available on-line.

SP2022-023: S. Mammoth Road & Glacier Way, General Industrial / Industrial Zoning District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the construction of six residential townhome units. This is a continuation from an earlier hearing.

CU2023-001: 104 Gordon Street, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 7

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application to construct an approximately 734 SF accessory dwelling unit within the front portion of an existing one-story single-family residence.

CU2023-002: 81 Rosecliff Lane, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 6

Applicant is seeking a conditional use permit to construct an approximately 600 SF accessory dwelling unit above an existing, attached garage.

CU2022-034, CU2022-035, SP2022-024: 581 Bridge Street, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 4

Applicant is seeking a conditional use permits for a private primary or secondary school as the principle use along with a reduction of required parking. A site plan application has also been submitted to raze an existing two-story building and all existing parking and site access, to reconfigure the site for to accommodate proposed building additions and associated site improvements.

S2023-001: 1208 Hanover Street, R-2 Zoning District, Ward 6

Applicant has submitted a subdivision application for the creation of one new buildable lot of 5,700 SF, with frontage on Foch Street.

SP2021-020: 100 McGregor Street

Applicant has submitted a request for a one-year extension of conditional, site plan approval, which was granted on April 7, 2022.

SP2021-021: 284 Notre Dave Avenue

Applicant is requesting a one-year extension of conditional, site plan approval, which was granted on March 31, 2022.

IMP2023-001: 73 Hanover Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant is requesting a school impact fee waiver pertaining to a reduction in fees for the studio and one-bedroom apartments of less than 900 SF.

IMP2023-002: 409 Elm Street, Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3

Applicant is requesting a school impact fee waiver pertaining to a further reduction in fees for the studio and one-bedroom apartments of less than 900 SF proposed on a property.

LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following cases will be discussed and decisions will be rendered during a limited business meeting.