ADU proposal, congregate housing, lot line adjustment and signage on the Planning Board agenda

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

ZONING BOARD

The Zoning Board met on Tuesday, August 9 at 6 p.m. If you missed the meeting, it will be available to watch on-demand.

The following cases were tabled until the September 8 meeting. Please note that a date was set during the meeting and no additional abutter notifications will be sent:

ZBA2022-076: 96 Pinard Street and Biron Street, Ward 10

ZBA2022-063: 15 Cohas Avenue, Ward 6

ZBA2022-097: 232 Huse Road, Ward 8

The following cases were discussed at the meeting and variances were granted:

ZBA2022-084: 50 Rosecliff Lane, Ward 6

ZBA2022-096: 33 Auto Center Road, Ward 8

ZBA2022-098: 253 Lake Avenue, Ward 5

ZBA2022-099: 33 Sunnyside Street, Ward 7

ZBA2022-100: 1500 South Willow Street, Ward 8

ZBA2022-102: 61 McIntyre Court, Ward 2

ZBA2022-103: 48 Brook Street, Ward 3

ZBA2022-106: 20 Meadow Street, Ward 9

ZBA2022-105: 896 Goffs Falls Road, Ward 8

ZBA2022-101: 96 Wilmot Street, Ward 9

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, August 18 at 6 p.m. A complete copy of the Agenda may be found here.

LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following cases will be reviewed during a Limited Public Hearing. The project application may be found here and you can also watch the initial presentation and discussion on-demand through Manchester Public Television.

CU2022-022: 240 Pinecrest Road, Residential One-Family Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 1

Applicant has applied for a conditional use permit to construct a 1,196 SF Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) on the second floor of a proposed three-stall garage attached to an existing single-family dwelling.

BUSINESS MEETING

The following cases will be reviewed during the Board’s Limited Business Meeting. If you missed the meeting or would like more information on the original hearing for these cases, the meeting is available to watch on-demand.