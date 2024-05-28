Get Hired: Administrative jobs in Manchester, Nashua, Keene, Claremont in support of NH Employment Program

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Community Resource Center, Inc (MCRCnh) is hiring key administrative positions to support a regional employment initiative in partnership with the state.

Those with experience in workforce development and administrative roles are encoraged to apply for the open positions in Manchester, Nashua, Keene and Claremont as part of the state-run NH Employment Program (NHEP), which is a collaborative effort between the NH Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Economic and Housing Stability and Bureau of Employment Services.

The NH Employment Program provides individuals that receive state cash assistance or post-TANF services with access to individualized workforce development and career advancement activities. Services are designed to assist the participants in acquiring the skill set needed to enter the workforce, to re-enter the job market, to improve employment opportunities, to attain educational credentials, to reduce obstacles by effectively utilizing community resources, and/or to provide financial literacy for those transitioning from public assistance with individualized activities.

Renie Denton, Chief Executive Officer of Manchester Community Resource Center, Inc., said her organization applied to administrate the program for the Greater Manchester/Greater Nashua region, and then also applied to administrate the Keene and Claremont region, after no one else applied.

Because the program is statewide, Southern New Hampshire Services is administrating the program for the state’s northern region, as well as Laconia, Concord and the Seacoas.

Brief descriptions of open positions are below. For more detailed information go to mcrcnh.com/careers

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM MANAGER: MCRCnh is seeking to hire a highly motivated, organized and detail-oriented individual to join our team as a Workforce Development Program Manager. The successful candidate will be responsible for providing leadership and supervision to a team of experienced professionals. This individual will be responsible for the oversight, evaluation, and modification of program components as dictated by federal and state regulations, the local job market, local occupations in demand, and participants’ need, interests, and personal growth. Full-time/$64,447.50 annually plus benefits. Position will require travel throughout Greater Manchester, Greater Nashua, Greater Keene, and Greater Claremont.

ADMINISTRATIVE COORDINATOR: MCRCnh is seeking a highly organized and detail-oriented individual to join our team as an Administrative Coordinator. The successful candidate will be responsible for utilizing and maintaining records in the NEW HEIGHTS computer program, assisting with data entry, and providing administrative support to ensure the smooth operation of our department. New HEIGHTS Training will be provided. Full-time/$53,684 annually plus benefits.

WORKFORCE DEVELOPERS: MCRCnh is seeking to hire several individuals that are team players, can motivate and inspire others, is empathetic, loves to learn new things, enjoys a good challenge, and has great follow-though. The Workforce Developers play a crucial role in assisting participants in their journey toward upward economic mobility and self-sufficiency. Full-time/$53,684 annually plus benefits. Positions are available in Greater Manchester, Greater Nashua, Greater Keene, and Greater Claremont.

CAREER ADVANCEMENT COUNSELORS: MCRCnh is seeking to hire several highly motivated, organized and detail-oriented individuals to join our team as Career Advancement Counselors. The successful candidateswill provide individuals that are referred for employment and post TANF/disregard services with opportunities for advanced workforce development opportunities, career advancement, options for educational/credential attainment, care coordination, and other services related to employment stability. Full-time/$53,684 annually plus benefits. Positions are available in Greater Manchester, Greater Nashua, Greater Keene, and Greater Claremont.

CARE COORDINATORS: MCRCnh is seeking to hire several highly motivated, organized, and compassionate individuals to join our team as Care Coordinators. The goal will be to complement employment related services with a complete system of interculturally competent coordination of care with wrap-around supportive services that will lead to eliminating obstacles and ensuring the progression toward upward economic mobility. The services and delivery approach of these services will be tailored to the specific needs of each individual and their family. Full-Time/$53,684 annually plus benefits. Positions are available in Greater Manchester, Greater Nashua, Greater Keene, and Greater Claremont.