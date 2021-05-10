Additional details released on barricaded High View Terrace man

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On May 9, 2021 at approximately 11:45 AM Manchester Police responded to a High View Terrace address for a wanted subject.

The individual, identified as 24 y/o Anthony Dow, had an active warrant for a Parole Violation from another agency.

When police arrived, Dow had barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out. Police formed a perimeter around the residence and Sgt. Candace Thomas made contact with Dow through an open window. She spoke with him for more than 3 hours and Dow eventually came outside.

Dow was taken into custody without further incident. Along with the outstanding warrant, Dow was also charged with Resisting Arrest.

