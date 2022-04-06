Adam Montgomery waives arraignment on new charges, will remain in Valley Street jail

MANCHESTER, NH – Adam Montgomery, father of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, waived arraignment on eight new felony charges, including one of being an armed career criminal, which on conviction carries a mandatory 10 to 40 years in state prison.

Montgomery, 32, who has been detained in the Valley Street jail since his arrest on New Year’s Eve 2021 on charges of child endangerment and assaulting his young daughter, was to be arraigned Wednesday, April 6, in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District. However, on Tuesday he signed a waiver of arraignment along with a waiver of extradition.

He already is being held in preventive detention on the previous charges including a second-degree assault charge accusing him of blackening Harmony’s eye in the summer of 2019.

Montgomery is to remain in preventive detention on the new charges: seven counts of receiving stolen property and one charge of being an armed career criminal.

He retained the right to request a bail hearing at a later date.

According to the complaint charging him with being an armed career criminal, between Sept. 29, 2019, and Oct. 22, 2019, Montgomery had a rifle in his possession having been convicted of three or more felonies in New Hampshire or any other state. Montgomery was convicted of first-degree assault, a class A felony, in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District on Jan. 26, 2009; felony criminal threatening in the same court on April 4, 2008; felony armed robbery on Dec 10, 2009, in Middlesex (Mass.) Superior Court and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on March 11, 2014, out of Middlesex Superior Court.

The seven charges of receiving stolen property accuse Montgomery of possessing between Sept. 29, 2019, and Oct. 22, 2019, a shotgun belonging to C.F., knowing it had been stolen, or believing that it had probably been stolen.

Police allege Montgomery stole a rifle and shotgun from C.F.

The latest charges are not connected with Harmony’s disappearance, officials said.

Investigators said Harmony went missing between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019, although police did not learn of her disappearance until nearly two years later.

Since then, a massive search has taken place to find the child.

The search for Harmony Montgomery continues, and officials ask the public’s assistance with locating her. A $150,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of Harmony.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance or current whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department’s 24-hour Harmony Montgomery tip line at (603) 203-6060.