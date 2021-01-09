Actor Jeff Daniels: ‘Alive and Well Enough,’ a virtual concert presented by the Palace Theatres

MANCHESTER, NH – Award-winning actor, writer, and musician Jeff Daniels will be live-streaming a concert on January 12 at 8 p.m. EST. This is a BRAND NEW show featuring music from his new album, “Alive and Well Enough,” Daniels crafts an intimate, entertaining, and unforgettable evening. Music lovers and movie fans alike love his songs and playing and musicianship, and those stories that only he can tell.

Submit a question during the show and Jeff will answer them in a post-show Q&A. Sit back, get comfortable, and enjoy a show without having to leave home.

$20 Individual ticket – if you are watching alone.

$30 “Family” Ticket if you’ll have multiple family members or friends viewing on a single ticket purchase.

*We are offering the two options since the virtual shows only allow one ticket per email address, and that is all that is necessary to view the concert on a computer or device.

We appreciate your honesty and support!

*Within a few minutes of your purchase you should receive an email with instructions and the ticket link. If you do not see it, check SPAM, then email ben@flemingartists.com.

Jeff’s new album, Alive and Well ENOUGH is available exclusively at his website www.jeffdaniels.com.