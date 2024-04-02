Actor Elias Kacavas named Grand Marshal of Taco Tour 2024

MANCHESTER, NH – The Greater Manchester Chamber is thrilled to announce Elias Kacavas as the Grand Marshal for its highly anticipated Taco Tour Manchester, kicking off at 4 p.m. on May 2, 2024. Born and raised in Manchester, Kacavas is known for his roles in Euphoria, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.



Kacavas is excited to bring his unique charm and charisma to lead this year’s festival. Kacavas embodies the spirit of the city, making him the perfect talent to headline this celebration of food, culture, and community. Kacavas will join a fun roster of past Grand Marshals including Joey Calcavecchia of The Roaming Foodie and singer, actor, and artist Alyssa Wray.

“We are delighted to have Elias Kacavas as our Grand Marshal for Taco Tour Manchester 2024,” said Cole Riel, Director of Taco Tour Manchester. “His infectious energy and genuine love for his hometown make him an ideal ambassador for this event. We can’t wait for him to lead the festivities and share in the excitement with residents and visitors alike.”

Taco Tour Manchester is an annual event that celebrates the diverse culinary landscape of Manchester, NH, featuring a variety of local restaurants and food vendors serving up delicious $3 tacos. Beyond the tacos, the event features live music, entertainment, and activities for all ages as the largest annual event in the city of Manchester.

As Grand Marshal, Kacavas will eat the first taco of Taco Tour Manchester 2024 at the Inaugural Taco Ceremony held at the Greater Manchester Chamber. Following the ceremony, Elias will experience the event and enjoy the tastes of tacos throughout Downtown Manchester.

“I am honored to be named the Grand Marshal of Taco Tour Manchester 2024,” said Kacavas. “Manchester holds a special place in my heart, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate this vibrant community and its cuisine with attendees. Let’s make this year’s Taco Tour the best one yet!”

Taco Tour Manchester 2024 will take place on May 2, 2024, bringing together food lovers, families, and friends, for a day of fun, flavor, and festivities. More information on the event and sponsorship opportunities are available at Tacotourmanchester.com