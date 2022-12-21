Activists stage protest on Elm Street, call for permanent protections for immigrant communities

MANCHESTER, NH – Immigrant leaders and allies gathered in Manchester on Tuesday evening to urge Senator Hassan to end her opposition to the lifting of Title 42, and to call on NH’s Congressional Delegation to protect the rights of asylum seekers and to promote humane immigration policies.
The program featured stories and first-hand accounts from immigrants residing in New Hampshire. Advocates also urged elected leaders to sign on to S. 4974 and H.R. 8433, the Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929, which would provide permanent protections to millions of undocumented immigrants who have lived for more than seven years in the United States.
“We are asking Senator Hassan to end her support for Title 42 because of its clearly documented harmful impact on immigrant communities and families. The people coming here are running away from war, violence, natural disasters, dictatorships and insecurity. Most importantly, people are coming to access to a dignified life. Just like the Senator’s ancestors, our community is seeking a safe haven. Offering people safety is the right thing to do.” said Sebastian Fuentes, a Peruvian immigrant, US citizen and organizer with Rights & Democracy NH.