Activists stage protest on Elm Street, call for permanent protections for immigrant communities

MANCHESTER, NH – Immigrant leaders and allies gathered in Manchester on Tuesday evening to urge Senator Hassan to end her opposition to the lifting of Title 42, and to call on NH’s Congressional Delegation to protect the rights of asylum seekers and to promote humane immigration policies.

A small group of advocates gathered outside Hassan’s Elm Street office holding signs and projecting messages onto the building.

As vehicles drove by on the busy street, some honked in support and some yelled negative comments.

The group passed out educational flyers about Title 42 and called for a humanitarian response to asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border, and an end to harmful policies such as detention and deportation.

The program featured stories and first-hand accounts from immigrants residing in New Hampshire. Advocates also urged elected leaders to sign on to S. 4974 and H.R. 8433, the Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929, which would provide permanent protections to millions of undocumented immigrants who have lived for more than seven years in the United States.

“Everyone deserves to live in safety and peace – no matter where they were born or how they came to the United States,” explained Grace Kindeke, NH Program Coordinator for the American Friends Service Committee, and one of the organizers of the action. “But politicians across the political spectrum continue to block policies that would keep families and communities together.

Just last month, Senator Hassan signed onto a letter extending Title 42, the Trump-era policy that prevents immigrants from seeking asylum at the United States’ border” according to Kindeke.