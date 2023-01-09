Active warrant issued for man wanted in connection with birth of baby in the woods on Dec. 26

Monday, January 9, 2023 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Monday, January 9, 2023 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

A tent in the woods near Electric Street in Manchester where a newborn was rescued Dec. 26, 2022, by first responders. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – An arrest warrant is now active for George Theberge, 45, of Manchester in connection with the birth of a baby in the woods on December 26, 2022. 

George Theberge/MPD

On the above-mentioned date, Therberge is believed to have been with the baby’s mother, Alexandra Eckersley, when she gave birth in a tent on the West Side of  Manchester.

At the time of the birth the temperatures were approximately 15 degrees and the baby was left alone in the tent for more than hour before police found the child. 

Theberge is wanted on charges of felony tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child. Eckersley has already been charged in connection with this incident. 

Anyone with information about Theberge’s whereabouts should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at  603-624-4040.

 

About this Author

manchester-police-department

Manchester NH Police Department

This press release was issued by Manchester, NH, Police Department.

Email

See all of this author's posts